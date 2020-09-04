Facebook bans BJP legislator

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: Facebook has banned a member of ruling party for violating its policies covering violence and hate, as Mark Zuckerberg’s company finds itself caught in a debate over how it handles political content in its biggest market.The company said on Thursday it had banned politician Raja Singh from Facebook and Instagram under its “dangerous individuals and organisations” policy.