Fri Sep 04, 2020
Agencies
September 4, 2020

Facebook bans BJP legislator

Agencies
September 4, 2020

NEW DELHI: Facebook has banned a member of ruling party for violating its policies covering violence and hate, as Mark Zuckerberg’s company finds itself caught in a debate over how it handles political content in its biggest market.The company said on Thursday it had banned politician Raja Singh from Facebook and Instagram under its “dangerous individuals and organisations” policy.

