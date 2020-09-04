France unveils rescue plan

PARIS: Facing resurgent virus infections, France’s government is unveiling details on Thursday of a 100 billion-euro ($118 billion) recovery plan aimed at creating jobs, saving struggling businesses and pulling the country out of its worst economic slump since World War II.Prime Minister Jean Castex said on RTL radio ahead of the presentation that the plan hopes to create 160,000 jobs next year and restore France’s economic growth levels of 2019 by 2022 — the year of France’s next presidential elections.Called “France Reboot,” the plan includes money for renovating buildings and boosting rail use to reduce emissions.