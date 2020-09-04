close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
September 4, 2020

BBC boss to crack down on staff

World

September 4, 2020

UNITED KINGDOM: Tim Davie is to crack down on staff posting their views on social media in a move to restore the view of the BBC as impartial, and raised the question of slashing the corporation’s output by a fifth, cutting more jobs and potentially shutting TV channels.The new director general said the BBC had to focus on impartiality to address accusations of bias from politicians on both sides of the political divide.

