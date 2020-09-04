close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
September 4, 2020

UK climate activists still sticking to street

World

 
September 4, 2020

LONDON: Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion group glued themselves to street entrances at the British parliament on Thursday, a media reporter at the scene said. The activists said the government had done little to reach its own “inadequate targets” so they had to take action to ensure politicians took what they cast as the environmental emergency seriously.

