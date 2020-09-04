UK climate activists still sticking to street

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion group glued themselves to street entrances at the British parliament on Thursday, a media reporter at the scene said. The activists said the government had done little to reach its own “inadequate targets” so they had to take action to ensure politicians took what they cast as the environmental emergency seriously.