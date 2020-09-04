No bounce in support for Trump

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: President Donald Trump’s attempt to make civil unrest a central theme of his re-election campaign has yet to boost his political standing, as most Americans do not see crime as a major problem confronting the nation and a majority remain sympathetic to anti-racism protests, according to a media poll released on Wednesday. The Aug. 31-Sept. 1 national opinion poll showed that 40% of registered voters support Trump, a Republican, compared with 47% who said they will vote for his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.