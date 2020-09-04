close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
US Republicans criticise Pelosi over hair salon appointment

September 4, 2020

WASHINGTON: US Republicans criticized House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday for going to a hair salon in San Francisco in an apparent violation of the city’s coronavirus pandemic regulations, but the Democratic leader said she had been told by the salon the appointment was allowed. Pelosi briefly addressed the issue to reporters in San Francisco, saying, “I take responsibility for falling for a set-up.” Under strict rules to combat the coronavirus pandemic, hair salons in San Francisco were still prohibited from admitting customers on Monday, when Pelosi had her appointment, although salons elsewhere in the state and across much of the country were already open.

