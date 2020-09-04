Facebook to limit last-minute political ads in final US election push

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook Inc said on Thursday it would stop accepting new political ads in the week before the U.S. Election Day on Nov. 3, in a series of moves the company billed as its final plan for reducing risks of misinformation and election interference.

Facebook, the world’s biggest social network, will continue to allow campaigns and others to run political ads that are already in the system, and will permit them to change spending amounts and user targeting, but will block adjustments to the ads’ content or design. The company also said it was creating a label for posts by candidates or campaigns that try to claim victory before the election results are official. In an interview on CBS News aired on Thursday, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said of the measures: “This will definitely apply to the president once this policy goes into place, and it will apply to everyone equally.”