Nepal protesters defy virus lockdown, clash with police

KATHMANDU, Nepal: Thousands of protesters defying a government coronavirus lockdown to take part in a religious festival clashed with riot police in Nepal on Thursday, leaving several people injured.

The protesters had gathered in the city of Lalitpur where a 5-story-high chariot holding a statue of the deity Rato Machindranath was built but parked for months because of government orders not hold the annual festival due to fear over the spread of the coronavirus. The statue is normally pulled around the city for a month.

Police officers in riot gear blocked the protesters when they moved the chariot, dousing them with water cannons. Police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters, who in return threw stones at the police.

The clash continued for hours and spread to the small cobble stone alleys in the city, which is south of the capital, Kathmandu.Nepalese authorities have banned outdoor festivals and religious gatherings since March to stop the spread of coronavirus.