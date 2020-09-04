Won’t pay $80m dues to WHO this year, US says

WASHINGTON: The United States will not pay some $80 million it owes the World Health Organization (WHO) and will instead redirect the money to help pay its United Nations bill in New York, a US official said.

The United States plans to leave the Geneva-based WHO on July 6, 2021, after President Donald Trump accused it of becoming a puppet for China during the coronavirus pandemic. The WHO has rejected Trump’s assertion.

A WHO spokeswoman said on Thursday in an email response to a request for comment: “We refer you to our previous statements of regret regarding the US decision to withdraw. We await further details, which we will consider carefully.” Nerissa Cook, State Department Bureau of International Organization Affairs deputy assistant secretary of state, said the United States currently owes the WHO some $18 million for financial year 2019 and $62 million for financial year 2020. “Those together are being reprogrammed to the UN to pay the regular UN assessment,” said Cook, referring to money that Washington is required to pay the United Nations in New York.