GrocerApp raises $1mln funding

KARACHI: Popular online grocery delivery startup, GrocerApp, has raised $1 million in seed funding from investors that include former Amazon executives and entrepreneurs with a history of high-profile exits in the Middle East, the company has announced in a statement on Thursday. The round was led by Dubai-based Jabbar Internet Group (www.jabbar.com), the venture capital firm led by founders of one of the Middle East’s largest ecommerce platform Souq.com that was acquired by Amazon in one of the largest transactions in the region in 2017, it added. The GrocerApp investment is the first that Jabbar Internet has made in Pakistan.