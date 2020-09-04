State Bank to unveil complaint portal

LAHORE: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Chief Manager Javaid Iqbal Marth has said that the central bank is launching Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) complaint portal on its website that will directly reach the governor, chief manager, deputy managers and other officials, a statement said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he said the complainants would be able to track the progress on their complaints through unique complaint number. SME clinics will be started soon he said, adding that the SME clinics will provide awareness to SMEs regarding different banking products for their utilisation. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the SME sector is neglected in bank financing.

The share of SME sector in bank financing should be increased, as this sector needs more support and financing to carry on their business activities. He thanked the SBP chief manager for nominating focal persons for coordination.