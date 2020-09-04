Gold prices up Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs100/tola on Thursday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs115,300/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs86 to Rs98,851. In the international market; however, bullion rates decreased $26 to $1,933/ounce.

Silver rates decreased Rs20 to Rs1,380/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams also dropped Rs17.12 to Rs1,183.12.

Jewellers said bullion prices in the local market remained Rs5,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.