Forex reserves rise to $19.84bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $19.842 billion in the week ended August 28 from $19.722 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) registered an increase of $71.9 million to stand at $12.712 billion. The forex reserves of commercial banks rose to $7.130 billion from $7.081 billion.