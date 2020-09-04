Vegetable rates on rise as rains damage crops, disrupt supplies to major markets

HYDERABAD: Prices of vegetables are on a rise in different markets of Sindh after recent devastating rains disrupted supplies, creating problems for vegetable vendors, wholesalers, and also customers.

Street vendors and sellers in major markets in Hyderabad claimed that prices were not only changing rapidly, but also showing a rising trend, which was creating confusion and anger among customers.

Rajoo Bagri, a pushcart vendor at Hala Naka neighbourhood, near New Vegetable and Fruit market of Hyderabad city, said prices of all vegetables might rise further after a few days, because the shortage in supply has created an uncertain situation for the people associated with this particular business in the market.

“We need little quantity of all varieties of vegetables for our customers. But it seems there is a shortage of fresh vegetable supply in the market,” Bagri said, adding that those coming in to the market were probably coming from areas that did not get much affected by the rains.

“Otherwise, all vegetable producing areas are experiencing difficulties due to rains,” he said.

Bagri observed that the prices of vegetables were rising on a daily basis. “If you buy tomato today at Rs100, you may have to buy it at a higher rate next day. Similarly, the prices of apple gourd, baingan, tauri (ridged gourd), gobi (cabbage), green chilli and coriander were showing a rising trend too.

Sindh like other areas of Pakistan has already been facing economic losses due to COVID-19 lockdown and locust attacks, which have multiplied further after the recent round of floods that followed devastating rains in different parts of the country.

Latif Mallah, another pushcart vendor near the same neighbourhood, said customers were irritated about the prices and were fighting with vendors because of the constant increase. He predicted that the situation might worsen soon, which would leave people like him vulnerable to more economic shocks.

“It is not in our hands to reduce the rates of these food items when the supply has declined,” he said, while expressing his helplessness at the situation.

Coastal farmers in Thatta said they had succeeded in cultivating eggplant, tomato and other vegetables despite crop diseases, but were now facing losses due to the damage caused by heavy rains to the cash crops.

Badin, Sujawal, Umerkot and parts of districts famous for producing vegetables for major markets have also been hit by rains and farmers have lost their products in the fields.

Some researchers assessing price volatility of food products believe that it was just the beginning and people should prepare for further shocks due to shortage of food items in markets because of flooding.

The rain floods have destroyed all standing crops, including vegetables. Many areas are still under water, while there is forecast of a new rain spell.

Many farmers have lost their standing food crop, while some are disconnected from the markets due to flooding.

Akram Khaskheli, leading Hari Welfare Association (HWA) that keeps a close eye over crops in Shaheed Benazirabad district, said vegetables were cash crops and small scale farmers always preferred to spare a piece of land for cultivating vegetables to earn a little amount on daily basis. But the recent rain spell has damaged those vegetable crops, disappointing producers.

He said all people associated with vegetable crops, including farmers, daily wagers, traders and transporters were facing problems, and were sitting idle at home after the rains.

The recent rounds of rains has hit the lower parts of Sindh, including Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Sanghar, Benazirabad, Jamshoro and Dadu districts.

Some of the areas are considered vegetable producing zones, which usually meet the need of all the markets, providing products to each town. But rains have played havoc with the crops, creating an uncertain situation for producers, traders and customers.

In normal days, traders moved to the producing areas to buy vegetables, but the floods had reduced their access.

According to reports, hundreds of families, including vegetable producers, have shifted to roadside and canal embankments. They are facing hunger as relief activities have yet not been started by the government and humanitarian organisations.

The provincial government has declared 20 districts of the province as natural calamity-hit areas and announced relief and rehabilitation of the affected people.

A small-scale farmer Majeed Ahmadani of village Phant Farm, Badin district said that most of the destruction in lower parts of Sindh should be attributed to faulty planning and construction of Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD).

The project was built in 1997, aiming to channel excessive water with capacity of carrying 4,600 cusec of rain water, but it was taking water beyond its capacity, which caused breaches at different points and inundated wide agriculture areas and villages.