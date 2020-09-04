Stocks cross 42,000 points in record trade

Stocks on Thursday extended gains in record trade, mainly in cyclical, banking, and fertiliser sectors, drawing sentimental support from government’s resolve to revive economic activities, amid high earning bets, dealers said.

KSE-100 shares index, the benchmark of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 0.84 percent or 353.26 points to end at 42,188.11 points. Volumes hit a whopping 919.471 million shares, against 837.022 million on Wednesday - a 15.5-year high, last seen on Mar 09, 2005, while total Volume (ready plus futures) hit 1,087 million, also a 15.5-year high.

KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 0.52 percent or 93.77 points to end at 18,031.79 points level. Of 439 active scrips, 322 were up, 97 down, and 20 ended unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Sentiment remained bullish amid record trades at PSX with activity concentrated in cement, banking, and fertiliser scrips on strong earnings outlook”.

ECC go-ahead to K-Electric tariff hike, record results in banking sector, subdued CPI Inflation data for August and reports on surging fertiliser and oil sales kept the bull-run going, Mehanti added.

Fahad Rauf, deputy head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said equities continued bullish momentum on the back of currency appreciation and positive global markets.

“K-Electric was in the volume chart as ECC has approved an increase in tariff, which will help improve share price,” Rauf added.

Muhammad Saeed Khalid, head of research at Shajar Capital, said the volume hit a four-year high, while opposition parties’ collaboration along with the revival of economic activities gave rise to robust activities.

“Investors remained bullish on the cyclical sectors mainly because of the initiation of reconstruction activities in monsoon-hit areas and the work on Diamer Bhasha dam,” he said.

Furthermore, arrival of Shahbaz Sharif in Karachi and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to the metropolis triggered bullish participation in the stock market, Khalid added.

Shahab Farooq, director research at Next Capital said, “The market continued to head north with high volumes”.

Farooq said an across the board rally was witnessed in the market which could be attributed to increased liquidity.

Analyst Ansreen Malik from BMA Capital Management said, “The market breached 42,000 points’ level successfully closing on a higher side. Cement sector outperformed the market with MLCF and PIOC closing at upper circuit on the news of Maple Leaf Capital acquiring almost 11 percent stake in Pioneer Cement.

“Going ahead we still maintain our bullish stance on the market as mutual funds have been seen continuously on the buying side, flows driving the market upwards,” Malik added.

The top gainers were Unilever Foods, gaining Rs846 to close at Rs12,133/share, and Phillip Morris Pakistan, up Rs73.89 to finish at Rs1775.00/share, while Premier Sugar, down Rs26.93 to end at Rs572/share, and Island Industries, after losing Rs25.68 to close at Rs339.01/share, ended up as the main losers.

Unity Foods Limited was on top in terms of volume with 51.414 million shares and gained Rs0.69 to end at Rs15.73/share, while Lotte Chemical, with 24.982 million shares, was at the bottom, but it gained Rs0.9 to end at Rs14.05/share.