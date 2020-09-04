Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee ended weaker against the dollar on Thursday on the back of increased dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 166.03, compared with the previous closing of 165.60.

In the open market, the rupee ended firmer at 166.50 against the greenback.

“There were import payments, which pushed up the demand for hard currency in the market,” a currency dealer said.

“Dollar inflows were not sufficient to meet the importer demand,” the dealer added. The rupee, which posted 1.6 percent gain in the last five sessions, has come under pressure again.

Dollar selling by the central bank and exporters, record remittances and increased foreign exchange reserves had lent support to the domestic currency in the previous sessions.

The rupee is seen trading with a slight weakening tone in the coming days due to the rising payment pressure, dealers said.

“The next range for the rupee should be 166 to 166.50,” another dealer said. “The upcoming monetary policy could give a future direction to the rupee,” the dealer added.

The State Bank of Pakistan is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision this month. The SBP cut a policy rate by 100 basis points to 7 percent in the last monetary policy meeting held on June 25.