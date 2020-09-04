Christian Malcolm named British Athletics head coach

LONDON: Former sprinter Christian Malcolm has been appointed as British Athletics’ Olympic Programme head coach.

The 41-year-old Welshman, who represented Great Britain at the 2000 and 2008 Olympic Games, will lead the senior teams at major championships once he takes up the post later this year.

Malcolm, a world, European and Commonwealth Games medallist, had been head of performance at Athletics Australia since January 2019 after leaving his role as British Athletics’ technical lead for sprint relays.

Malcolm said: “Words can’t describe how excited I am to have the opportunity to take this role on and be part of a new start for British Athletics. As an athlete I knew I wanted to give back to the sport when I finished competing.

“I’m very excited to be re-joining British Athletics at this time. Jo (Coates) and Sara (Symington) have a great outlook as to what the sport can achieve from playground to podium. There is a new energy and drive and I’m looking forward to helping athletes and coaches towards success in Tokyo, Paris and beyond.”

British Athletics chief executive Joanna Coates said: “I am really pleased to appoint Christian to this role. His credentials are numerous but most impressive was the energy and vision he had for the head coach role during the recruitment process.”