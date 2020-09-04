This refers to the article ‘The debt trap’ (Sep 3) by Mohammad Zubair. The writer has rightly criticised the government on account of the record-breaking increase in public debt and liabilities. However, his criticism that Imran Khan as prime minister is not expected to be an expert on economic and financial matters and that top financial gurus sitting in the cabinet don’t understand simple financial matters. Right after the PML-N government ended its tenure in 2018, total debt and liabilities stood at Rs29.8 trillion. It is true that the PTI has taken an additional debt of Rs619 billion a month – an average additional debt of Rs20 billion. The negative economic growth tells that millions will be left unemployed – the government has itself estimated its deficit at 9.1 percent of GDP. The point is when there is time to criticise the government in parliament, we prefer shouting and boycott.

Undoubtedly, the economic situation is going to further aggravate due to ever-increasing debts, rising inflation and unemployment, and the destruction caused by unprecedented rains. All of this may lead to additional borrowing. What the writer has failed to point out is the measures that may help to overcome the economic crisis. At present, the government has three priorities: how to bring Nawaz Sharif back, no NRO to the opposition, and to allow NAB to open old cases. It’s time the opposition came out with a solution to take the country out of the economic crisis.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi