FM slams republishing of offensive caricatures

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday Pakistan had conveyed its concern to the France government over the republishing of blasphemous caricatures by a Paris-based magazine.

“Pakistan believes in freedom of expression, however, such liberty does not mean to have a licence to hurt religious sentiments of others,” the foreign minister said in a video message, in response to the growing trend of Islamophobia world over.

French weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo had recently announced that they will republish the offensive caricatures of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), which had received immense ire from Muslims. “I strongly condemn the French magazine Charlie Hebdo on my own behalf and on behalf of the Pakistan government. The blasphemous sketches have hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims,” he added.

Qureshi said the concern had been conveyed to the French ambassador in Pakistan and expressed hope that such blasphemous acts would not be repeated and the involved people would be brought to justice. He said the unjustified act deserved utmost condemnation and pointed out that the world was witnessing an increasing trend of Islamophobia, racism, and xenophobia.

He mentioned that Pakistan raised the issue of Islamophobia at every international forum and recalled Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address at the United Nations General Assembly last year where he urged upon the world to address this problem.

“At international level, we must sit down and think about how to stop such tendencies that hurt the religious feelings of others. We expect the international community to address this issue immediately,” he said.