PM Khan reviews ‘Karachi Transformation Plan’ ahead of visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reviewed his “Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP)”, which promises to address the metropolis’ longstanding infrastructural issues ahead of his much anticipated visit to the city to announce a financial package to execute the said scheme.

Chairing a meeting about the KTP, Khan said unfortunately the resolution of multiple problems like the provision of clean water, sewerage, solid waste management, cleaning of nullahs and transport has been ignored in the past, Radio Pakistan reported.

Record-breaking 230mm (nine inches) rains flooded the city’s creaking infrastructure and left dozens dead across the province. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday that 101 lives had been lost in the rains across Sindh — 63 of the in Karachi.

In the meeting, Prime Minister Khan said the recent rains have exposed administrative lacunae as well as difficulties for the people of the metropolis of which the federal government is “fully cognisant”.

“An empowered and effective system is being formulated to ensure implementation on the timelines set for various projects, which is vital for the success of the plan,” Khan said. “Divided administrative powers are the biggest reason Karachi’s problems.”

He said the attention of federal and provincial governments have time and again been drawn towards this issue. “It is need of the hour that powers related to water supply scheme, sewage treatment and disposal, solid waste management and building control authority be delegated to an authorised administrator or local government,” he added.

It was attended by federal ministers Asad Umar, Shibli Faraz, Syed Amin-ul-Haq, Ali Haider, National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt-Gen Muhammad Afzal and secretaries of relevant departments, while Sindh Governor Imran Ismail participated in the meeting via video link.

In a tweet, Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a “special package” for the people of Karachi. “Karachi’s development is a guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity. Karachi is the economic heart of Pakistan. Imran Khan is committed to restore the glory of Karachi as the city of lights.”

In a press conference in Karachi, the Sindh Chief Minister said: “We are improving Karachi’s drainage system.” He said the uncharacteristically heavy rains were the effects of climate change.” Regarding an administrator for Karachi, Shah said the city will have an administrator who will be appointed by the Sindh government. Whatever happens in Karachi will be under the Constitution. He also said he had no knowledge about federal government’s Karachi Transformation Plan.