Peter Oborne’s short film on Pakistan launched

LONDON: A short film entitled ‘Peter Oborne: The People of Pakistan’ was launched at the Pakistan High Commission London, a press release said on Thursday.

The film gives an account of the people, culture, scenic beauty and cricket of Pakistan. Peter Oborne, a senior British journalist, came up with the idea of the film during his successful cricketing and tourism trip to Pakistan in 2019, along with a 25-member group comprising British journalists, authors, parliamentarians, business people and amateur cricketers. The film was shot and produced by British filmmaker Ahmed Peerbux who was part of the visiting group. A running commentary by Oborne is featured in the film.

Speaking on the occasion, Oborne commended the exceptional cricketing talent of Pakistan, the culture of generous hospitality and resilience of the people of Pakistan, and the natural beauty and tourism potential of the country. He shared a unique and fascinating account of the country and its potential in diverse fields. Peter also thanked the High Commissioner for organizing the launch at the High Commission. In his concluding remarks, High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria appreciated Peter Oborne for positively projecting Pakistan through his talks, articles, books and documentaries. He hoped that the film would reflect the true image of Pakistan which is beautiful, progressive and peaceful. He also commended filmmaker Ahmed Peerbux for putting a lot of effort.