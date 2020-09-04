Opposition-led APC to be held in Islamabad on 20th

ISLAMABAD: The long-delayed All-Parties Conference (APC) will be held in the federal capital on September 20, after opposition parties ironed out the details a day after Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif held a meeting with the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) top brass.

In the meeting in Karachi, the PML-N and PPP had agreed to ramp up efforts against the federal government and said the opposition’s Rehbar Committee would meet on Thursday to decide a date for the multi-party conference.

In a press conference on Thursday, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) lawmaker Akram Durrani said the APC will be held on September 20 at Zardari House in Islamabad, Geo News reported.

“We want free and fair elections in the country without any interference,” Durrani said. “The [2018] election that took place is a disgrace to the whole country.” He added: “Giving even one more day to this government is akin to disgracing this country.”

When he spoke, former prime minister and PPP senior leader Raja Pervez Ashraf said all opposition leaders will participate in the APC on September 20. He also spoke about FATF-related legislation. “Our clear position is that we will not back down on any legislation in the interest of the country.”

Ashraf said he was aware of the importance of legislation related to FATF and the opposition was ready to meet the requirements of the FATF legislation. “It is wrong to claim that the opposition wants an NRO,” Ashraf added. “Our members worked day and night for FATF legislation.”

He said the opposition represents the people of Pakistan and called for the “propaganda to end now”. The PPP leader said: “Pakistan belongs to all of us. No one wants to see Pakistan in trouble.”

PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal questioned how the Prime Minister could claim that the opposition was speaking “Indian language” on FATF. “I wish Imran Khan would have been able to go to other countries and put the case of Kashmir before them,” Iqbal added.