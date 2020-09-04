Classic Super League from Oct 17

PESHAWAR: Classic Super League comprising international players will start at Mardan Sports Complex from October 17, 2020.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, member of the management committee of Classic Super League, Syed Mustafa Shah said that five districts of Peshawar and Mardan division would take part in the League.

Flanked by the members including Abdul Mateen, Javed Iqbal, Ajmal Shah Yousafzai, Ali Yousafzai and Imran Safee, Mustafa Shah said the franchises of Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi are included in the event. The organisers said the League would have six franchises to be auctioned on September 12 in Mardan. The teams include Peshawar Azmari, Nowshera Nangyalay, Charsadda Attalan, Mardan Zalmi, Mardan Baryali and Swabi Baturaan. They said that every team would have at least four international/first-class players.

They said the Classic Super League was an opportunity for the players from these districts. They said that preparations were being completed for holding the event.