Three dead in Kohistan incidents

MANSEHRA: Two young brothers were buried alive and their grandfather suffered the critical injuries when a house collapsed in the Bankund area of Lower Kohistan on Thursday.

District Police Officer Lower Kohistan Salam Khan said the house of the Sher Mohammad collapsed because of heavy rains in the district. The locals rushed to the scene and retrieved bodies of Abu Bakr, 6, and his younger brother Muhammad Yousuf, 4. In another incident in Loter area of Upper Kohistan, a tractor -trolley plunged into a ravine, leaving one dead and four others injured.

Meanwhile, the Mansehra district administration has released report of the damage that occurred in the rain-related incidents across the district on Thursday. It said that 37 houses were either destroyed completely or partially because of the rain in a single day and four people were injured and five others were rescued from different areas. The district administration also claimed to reopen various roads blocked in parts of the district during the recent rains.