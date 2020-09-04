close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
BR
Bureau report
September 4, 2020

UET holds workshop

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A one-day workshop on the “Student Facilitation Centre” was held at the University of Engineering and Technology here on Thursday. A press release said the objective of the event was to create support for establishing the centres at all departments. Pro-VC Prof Dr Qaisar Ali was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the event, Dr Qaiser said the centre was aimed to help the students in their academic issues during their stay at UET, Peshawar. The Centre was first established at the Civil Engineering Dept with limited resources; however, faculty and heads of various departments might establish the centres in each department to guide students about different processes throughout their studies.

