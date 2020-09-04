Dacoits kill rickshaw owner, take away vehicle

NOWSHERA: Dacoits kidnapped the owner of a rickshaw and later killed him after snatching the three wheeler from him in Asori Payan area in Akora Khattak on Thursday.

Akhtar Ali Shah, a resident of Asori Payan, reported to the police that his son Hizran Ali Shah, 16, was earning a living for the family with his auto-rickshaw. He said he went out at 3pm on Wednesday but did not come late in the night. The aggrieved father said that they searched him everywhere but did not find him anywhere. He said he was informed by someone the next day that the bullet-riddled body of his son was lying on service road in Misri Banda area near Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway. The complainant told the police that unknown vehicle lifters had shot him dead after snatching the three-wheeler from him. The police have registered the case and started investigation. Meanwhile, three masked gunmen robbed a civilian employee of the Pakistan Army and decamped with cash and other valuables on Khudraizi road in Pabbi tehsil. Ijazur Rahman, a resident of Karwi, told the police that he was a civilian employee in the army and was on way home after performing duty when three masked gunmen looted him at gunpoint.

He said that the robbers collected Rs26,500 of his salary, identity and service cards and other important documents and valuables from him and fled the scene. The police have registered the case and started investigation.