Thu Sep 03, 2020

Our Correspondent
September 3, 2020

Eight DIGs transferred

Top Story





LAHORE: The Punjab government issued a notification regarding transfer and posting of eight deputy inspectors general (DIGs) on Wednesday. Zulfiqar Hameed, capital city police officer, has been transferred and posted as additional inspector general (AIG) Operations Punjab; Umer Sheikh, deputy inspector general, has been transferred and posted as capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore; Bilal Siddique Kamyana has been transferred and posted as deputy inspector general, Special Protection Unit Punjab, Lahore; Sohail Habib Tajik, regional police officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, has been directed to report to Services & General Administration, government of Punjab till further order, Captain (retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana has been posted as RPO DG Khan; Tariq Abbas Qureshi, DIG PHP, has been transferred and posted as RPO Sahiwal and Humayun Bashir Tarar, RPO Sahiwal, has been posted as DIG Police Highway Patrolling Police Punjab.

