close
Thu Sep 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2020

Did practical work instead of gimmickry: CM

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said his government created ease in public life through practical steps instead of gimmickry. Addressing a Punjab cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Buzdar said Punjab is leading other provinces in transparency, merit and good governance and foundation of a developed Punjab has been laid in two years. —P13

Latest News

More From Top Story