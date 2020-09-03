Did practical work instead of gimmickry: CM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said his government created ease in public life through practical steps instead of gimmickry. Addressing a Punjab cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Buzdar said Punjab is leading other provinces in transparency, merit and good governance and foundation of a developed Punjab has been laid in two years. —P13