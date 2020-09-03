Man kills wife

OKARA: A man killed his wife with a sharp-edged weapon in Nawab Town, Okara. Shahzad and his wife Saba Bibi developed some domestic problems between them. On the day of the incident, they exchanged harsh words and Shahzad hit her with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving her dead on the spot.

DOZENS HOSPITALISED AFTER EATING ‘TOXIC’ SHAWARMAS: Dozens of people, including women and children, were hospitalised after eating ‘toxic’ shawarmas in Haveli Lakha on Wednesday. Reportedly, more than twenty people ate shawarmas and fell sick.Some of them were shifted to RHC and the rest were removed to THQ Hospital Depalpur. Some of the sick people are identified as Zarqa Khanam, Aliha, Manahil, Mehmood Arshad, Hareera, of Maqsood Khan and other.