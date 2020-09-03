close
Thu Sep 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2020

Doctors’ protest continues against MS

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: The protest of doctors and paramedics of district headquarters (DHQ) hospital (DHQ) Bahawalnagar continued on Wednesday against MS Dr Anam Ullah Jamali.The protest doctors raised slogans against the MS and demanded his immediate transfer.

5 BOOKED: Police Wednesday booked five people under 16-MPO and section 298 of CrPC on charges of fanning religious hatred.According to District Police Officer (DPO) office spokesman, police of five stations booked five people for fanning religious hatred on social media.

Latest News

More From Pakistan