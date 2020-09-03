Pak-Saudi strategic partnership: Former SA ambassador hails Pakistan for dismissing speculations

ISLAMABAD: The recent crisis should serve as a reminder to avoid public diplomacy on sensitive issues, as the vested interests inimical to the Saudi-Pakistani strategic partnership will jump on the opportunity like they did this month, a former top Saudi diplomat advises.

“These vested interests, just as a point of clarification, are linked with the regimes and leaders of the countries concerned, not their people, whose salvation and prosperity are in every Muslim’s interest,” Dr Ali Awadh Asseri, who served as Saudi ambassador to Pakistan from 2001 to 2009, wrote in a fairly lengthy piece in a Saudi media outlet.

He said Islamic faith is at the core of both the Pakistani and Saudi cultures. Therefore, both nations must carefully calibrate their bilateral and regional policies and strategies to defeat the hostile forces that are trying to create friction between them and divide the Islamic world. Asseri said that with the Pak-Saudi relationship back on track, quick progress should be made on economic issues. Apart from enhancing defence cooperation and sustaining current economic support, Saudi Arabia must reassure Pakistan of its long-term engagement for the economic development of the country through visible progress in bilateral trade and investment. In short, once the political relations are safe and steady, progress in economic and other spheres of cooperation becomes an organic reality. The former diplomat wrote that the Pakistani leadership has done well by categorically dismissing media speculation about any differences in its relationship with Saudi Arabia. “In this regard, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s clarification of his controversial public statement and its endorsement by Prime Minister Imran Khan, coupled with Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s visit to Riyadh for military purposes, have reinforced the fact that the exceptionally close bond between the two nations is resilient enough to absorb such critical shocks.”

Asseri said it is now quite clear that there was an organised attempt by hostile forces to create friction in Saudi-Pakistan ties. This, he added, started when Qureshi’s public remark that was critical of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) role in Kashmir was blown out of all proportion to suggest that Riyadh and Islamabad had parted ways. The so-called notion of Saudi Arabia refusing to sustain its economic support to Pakistan was propagated as an additional justification, the former ambassador clarified, the former ambassador said.

He wrote that it is quite reassuring that Qureshi has himself taken the lead to reiterate that there was no change in Saudi Arabia’s position on the Kashmir dispute, or that it had asked Pakistan to pay back loans or stopped its oil supply.

The same day, the former diplomat pointed out, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry “strongly (condemned) recent missile and drone attacks towards the Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia,” and called for an “immediate cessation of such attacks.” It also stated, “Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.” Asseri noted that it was a timely act on the prime minister’s part to also dismiss the rumours of any rift in Pakistan-Saudi ties as “completely baseless” one day after Gen Bajwa visited Riyadh. Finally, Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman, who is the younger brother of Crown Prince Mohammed, also rebuked the rumor-mongers by tweeting, “Met today with my brother, H E General Qamar Bajwa, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff. We discussed bilateral relations, military cooperation, and our common vision for preserving regional security.”

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, the ex-diplomat said, have long-standing defence ties, which are governed by a bilateral security cooperation agreement signed in 1982, under which Pakistan assists Saudi Arabia in military training and defence production capabilities. Pakistani troops are also stationed in Saudi Arabia in training and advisory roles. That Pakistan’s former army Chief of Staff Gen Raheel Sharif commands the 41-member Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Alliance headquartered in Riyadh is a reflection of their close military collaboration. Bajwa’s visit also reaffirmed the two nations’ mutual quest for the further strengthening of their security cooperation, he pointed out.

Just as in military-to-military ties, there is no issue in people-to-people relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Asseri wrote and referred to millions of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia, and millions of them pay homage to Makkah and Madinah each year. “Having served in Pakistan for almost a decade as Saudi ambassador, I can proudly claim that the love and affection the Pakistani people have for Saudi Arabia and the Muslim Ummah is unparalleled. Therefore, if there is one lesson to learn from the most recent conspiracy to sabotage the historic Saudi-Pakistan relationship, it is that we must reset its political fabric in a manner that matches mutual public aspirations and sustained defence cooperation.”

Asseri said enhanced political cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan would require close coordination over bilateral and regional policies and strategies. Pakistan is a very important Muslim nation in the eyes of Saudi Arabia.