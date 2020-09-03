Flood in Chenab inundates villages

MULTAN: Flood in the River Chenab Wednesday inundated villages along its belt routes and damaged crops.

"A sudden flood in the River Chenab created troubles for residents across Muzaffarabad and damages crops of cotton, sugarcane, paddy and maize", villager Malik Shafqat Maitla told The News. He said the flood water damages crops in Jalalabad, Khazanpur, Lakwala, Bhakhri, Rajapur and other villages across the river. Villagers shifted their cattle and costly items to safer places, he said. Maitla said the locals of flood-hit areas have been demanding construction of protective bunds along the river, but the government ignored their pleas.

Meanwhile, Multan flood focal person Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue M Tayyab Khan visited flood relief camps across the River Chenab. Talking to reporters, he said the flood situation has been in control in Multan district. There is no need to be panic. He said currently 205,000 cusecs water was flowing in the River Chenab in Multan.