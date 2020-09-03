Navy’s relief operation in rain-hit areas under way

LAHORE: Pakistan Navy’s relief operation in rain-hit areas of Karachi and Sindh is under way and its teams are providing cooked food, drinking water, ration bags and medical assistance to the distressed people in various areas. Emergency Response Teams of Pakistan Navy carried out search operation at Korangi Causeway to recover bodies of the drowned people. Aerial recce of affected areas was also carried out to locate and evacuate stranded families. Pakistan Navy teams distributed cooked meals and clean drinking water to thousands of rain-affected families of Surjani Town, Yousaf Goth, Nazimabad and other areas of Karachi and district Sajawal, Sindh.