MPA calls on PA speaker

LAHORE: MPA Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, son of the late Ahmad Khan Bhatti from Mandi Bahauddin, along with his brother Wajid Bhatti, called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervez Elahi at the Assembly Chambers here on Wednesday.

Acknowledging the valuable services of the late Ahmad Khan Bhatti for the party, Elahi declared his son Wajid Bhatti as a candidate for the slot of Tehsil Nazim, Phalia, in the next local bodies elections. He said Wajid Bhatti would be the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) candidate for the slot of Tehsil Nazim, Phalia, and directed him to start work for activating the party in the district. Elahi said he should earn distinction like his father in the field of social services and work hard day and night in solving the problems of people.