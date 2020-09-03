Tinder says wants ‘meaningful conversation’ with PTA

ISLAMABAD: Tinder, a globally popular dating app, said on Wednesday it would welcome the

opportunity to discuss its products and moderation efforts with the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and looked forward to a "meaningful conversation” as Pakistan blocked five dating apps for not adhering to local laws, foreign media reported.

The five blocked apps are Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grinder and SayHi.

“Our team uses a network of industry-leading automated and manual moderation and review tools, systems and processes - and invests significant resources - to prevent, monitor and remove inappropriate content from our app,” Tinder said in a statement.

“At the same time, we are constantly evaluating and refining our processes, and will always work with regulators and law enforcement, where possible, to protect our members.”

“We welcome the opportunity to discuss our product and moderation efforts with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and look forward to a meaningful conversation,” the dating app added.

Data from analytics firm Sensor Tower quoted by Reuters shows Tinder has been downloaded more than 440,000 times in Pakistan within the last 12 months. Grindr, Tagged and SayHi had each been downloaded about 300,000 times and Skout 100,000 times in that same period.

Critics say Pakistan, using recent digital legislation, has sought to rein in free expression on the internet, blocking or ordering the removal of content deemed immoral.