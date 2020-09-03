Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,642 cases by August end

ISLAMABAD: Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4,642 cases till August 31, 2020 as per monthly progress report.

According to the report, some of 6,729 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission till July 2020. During the August , 23 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached 6752. The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 26 cases in August 2020 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons up to August 31, 2020 is 4,642 and balance is 2,110 till August 31.