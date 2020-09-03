India bans PUBG, 117 other apps as it takes aim at China tech

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday banned another 118 mobile apps including Tencent Holdings’ popular videogame PUBG, as it stepped up the pressure on Chinese technology companies following a standoff with Beijing at the border.
The list of 118 mostly Chinese apps also includes applications from Baidu and Xiaomi’s ShareSave.
The ban was announced a day after a senior Indian official said troops were deployed on four strategic hilltops after what New Delhi called an attempted Chinese incursion along a disputed Himalayan border.
Tencent declined to comment on the announcement and the Chinese embassy in New Delhi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
India’s technology ministry said the apps were a threat to India’s sovereignty and security.
These "apps collect and share data in a surreptitious manner and compromise personal data and information of users that can have a severe threat to the security of the state," the ministry said in a statement.