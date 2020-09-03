OIC reiterates unstinting support to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD: Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen on Tuesday met Pakistan’s permanent representative to the OIC Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh in Jeddah and reiterated the Organisation’s continuing support for the people of Kashmir in their right to self-determination, reported foreign media.

Pakistan’s OIC mission said in a tweet the permanent representative briefed the secretary general on worsening human rights abuses in the part of Kashmir administered by India. The disputed Himalayan valley is claimed in full by Pakistan and India, both of whom rule parts of it.

According to Pakistan’s mission, Othaimeen reiterated OIC’s “continuing and unstinted support on to the Kashmiri people toward realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination, in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.”

The two diplomats also discussed the upcoming OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) and second OIC Summit on Science and Technology, as well as islamophobia and the Palestine conflict.