30 booked for threats, vandalism during CBC protest

KARACHI: A case was registered against protesters after the Clifton Board Cantonment (CBC) officials accused more than two dozen of them of vandalism and issuing threats during a demonstration earlier this week over non-provision of amenities in the aftermath of August’s torrential rains, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Officials at the Darakhshan police station said the first information report (FIR) includes charges of rioting and threatening, among others.

The CBC officials had earlier approached the police with a request to book protesters for attempting to enter their office, smashing windows, and vandalising property during Monday’s protest in Karachi.

The nearly 30 unidentified protesters also issued threats, they had claimed.

Police sources had earlier said they had received the CBC officials’ request to register a case, noting that they were recording statements in this regard.

Protesters had gathered outside the CBC office on Monday to voice their anger over the non-provision of basic amenities following the torrential August rains but their negotiations with the authorities had failed, according to a representative of the residents’ committee. Speaking to the crowd gathered outside the CBC office, the woman representing the protesters told them the officials had not agreed to signing the demands on the board’s letterhead. Consequently, the demonstrators dispersed from the site, vowing to return and protest outside the Defence Housing Authority’s (DHA) office on Thursday.

They did, however, manage to present their demands to the CBC office-bearers but the protesters’ representative lamented that the concerned citizens had not been made part of the negotiations.

“We have demanded emergency be declared in the DHA and the CBC and that we will not pay taxes for five years,” she had said.

During the protest, a large contingent of security officers, including police, were present to prevent any untoward event. While the CBC had sealed the gates of its office ahead of the demonstration, some of the protesters allegedly breached the premises; however, they were stopped by police.

Angry protesters held up placards and shouted slogans of “Go CBC Go!” and “Ghundagardi nahi chalegi [Thuggery won’t be tolerated]” against the board. They demanded the CBC chief executive officer address them and listen to their grievances.

Protesters also demanded that an audit of the flood relief tax collected by the CBC be shared with them and called on the board’s members to be held accountable for the lack of amenities provided to them over the years.

The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee’s (CPLC) former chief, Sharfuddin Memon, who was present on the side, told media that the CBC’s performance “is zero” and that “the institution must be fixed”.

“We pay the most taxes and our situation is the worst,” Memon stated, adding that none of the streets or alleyways in Clifton and DHA had been cleared so far. “People’s houses and belongings have been destroyed,” he added.