Punjab cabinet praises govt’s two-year performance

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet meeting held under Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution presented by Law Minister Raja Basharat to felicitate the Punjab government over its two years wonderful’ performance.

The resolution stated that this meeting expresses its gratitude over the dawn of a new era of progress and prosperity under the CM. This meeting is of the considered opinion that two years performance of the Punjab government depicts the vision of PM Imran Khan as the journey which started in 2018 introduced a new system which shook the foundations of an exploitative agenda of an archaic system spanning over 70 years. The meeting is sanguine the Punjab government has introduced several reforms for transforming the governance model and this has helped in the conspicuous improvements in government performance alongwith accountability of the institutions. Similarly, the Punjab government has made record legislation besides initiating work on several mega projects. The meeting is of the considered opinion that all these initiatives are not exhibitory projects but public welfare schemes and work over them is in progress speedily. The two years have also proved as an example of the firm commitment of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar. Though the Punjab government faced a number of challenges while transforming the outdated system, and promotion of justice, but the impediments were dealt with steadfastness. The important step was giving the people of southern Punjab their lost right and Usman Buzdar has fulfilled the promise of southern Punjab secretariat. It is the only provincial government which has initiated steps to redress the injustice committed with backward districts, it said.

The Punjab cabinet pays tributes to the leadership of PM Imran Khan and performance of Usman Buzdar and it is also unanimous that an era of economic stability and composite development has started in Punjab.

Addressing the meeting, the CM thanked Almighty Allah for completing two years of PTI government, adding people have been served round the clock. He extended congratulations and thanked the cabinet members for their cooperation.

The cabinet has always given priority to public interest while taking decisions. We have worked diligently and made tireless efforts. We are neat and clean and also faced criticism for the sake of criticism but it did not deter our commitment. The government is credited that no corruption scandal has surfaced as only work was done. Instead of gimmickry, ease was created in public life through practical steps, the CM said.

He said the Punjab is leading other provinces in transparency, merit and good governance and foundation of a developed Punjab has been laid in two years.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan stated that best decisions were made under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar despite difficult circumstances.

Housing Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said that one-man show ruled Punjab for ten years and now work is being done under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar as a team.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid stated that major success was achieved against corona and the situation is much better as compared to the other provinces because the CM has always focused on health.

Forest Minister Sibtain Khan said the CM himself chaired the meeting of every department and his cooperation was available for making Punjab clean and green.

Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that Almighty Allah has succeeded Usman Buzdar despite conspiracies of the opponents because honour or disgrace is decided by Almighty Allah. He congratulated CM Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid for continuously working for the eradication of corona adding that every project is moving forward in a transparent manner and establishment of southern Punjab secretariat is a major achievement of Usman Buzdar. Higher Education Minister Yasir Humayun stated that departments are working independently as no infringement was made by the CM and he has always extended necessary support.

Minister Schools Education Murad Raas said that reforms have been introduced in the school education sector and the promises have been materialised by the government. Energy Minister Akhtar Malik said that both Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar were working to transform the outdated system.

Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari said that people were served in two years and they will be served with renewed vigour in the next three years.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that Punjab government has taken good decisions in difficult circumstances which yielded positive results.