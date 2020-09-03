FBR, FDE ink letter of understanding to promote tax culture

ISLAMABAD: In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for promoting taxation system in the country, and under the guidance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman, a special signing ceremony of letter of understanding (LoU) between Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and FBR was held Wednesday at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The ceremony was observed by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram Khan, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division Muhammad Javed Ghani, Federal Secretary for Federal Education Farah Hamid Khan, Member FATE of FBR Bakhtiar Muhammad and Additional Secretary Ministry of Federal Education Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani. The LoU was signed by Director General Federal Directorate of Education Zia Batool and Chief FATE of FBR Aisha Farooq.

The LoU is aimed to promote tax culture and tax awareness in all educational institutions of Federal Directorate of Education. It shall serve to foster positive taxation culture and awareness among students and teachers through different sets of activities, skills and experiential learning for making them responsible citizens. The training sessions will inculcate among the students about the significance of paying taxes and how to indicate tax evasion. The FBR will educate and train 22,000 students and 7,500 teachers through taxation syllabus, training sessions and seminars. This LoU will be applicable for three years.