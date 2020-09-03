Need for religious harmony stressed

LAHORE: Noted religious parties have announced to protest the alleged blasphemy against the Sahaba (RA) and Ahle Bait (RA).

The decision was taken in an all parties conference of a dozen religious parties held under the aegis of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith on Wednesday. The APC also demanded that in order to maintain sectarian peace in the country the Act dealing with blasphemy against the Sahaba karam (RA) should be immediately enforced, hate speech and literature against revered religious personalities be banned.

The APC was also addressed by Allama Motasim Elahi Zaheer, Hafiz Babar Farooq Rahimi (MJAH), Naseer Ahmad Ahrar (Majlis Ahrar), Mufti Tasadduq Hussain (JUP), Qari Ataur Rehman (Jamiat Ittehadul Ulema), Ziauddin Ansari (Jamaat Islami), Pir Maqbool Hussain Shah (JUP), Allama Saeedur Rehman Saeedi (PUC), Matiullah Bajwa (MJAH), Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi (TNRM), Prof Mehmood Ghaznawi, Allama Zahid Hashmi (Jamiat Ghurba Ahle Hadith), Mufti Ashiq Hussain (All Sects Ulema Board), Mufti Anwar Tariq (Jamia Naeemia), Dr Ibrahim Salfi, Dr Shahbaz Hasan and others.