Bail of accused in girl stripping case accepted

RAWALPINDI: Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Rawalpindi Abdul Qayyum Bhutta Wednesday accepted the bail of an accused who allegedly filmed a teenaged girl on a road after stripping her, and posted the video online.

The court accepted the bail of the accused, while two other accused involved in this case, are still in Adiala Jail. Police had registered a case against the three accused after notice taken by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Waris Khan Police Station registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 354, 509 and 34 against alleged intoxicated young men, who stripped a 17-year-old girl naked and made a video of her near Saidpuri Gate in the Rawat Police Station's jurisdiction. Police said the girl told them that the accused also gang-raped her at knifepoint. The scope of the investigation has, therefore, been widened after her statement, police added.