Book on Chaudhry brothers published

ISLAMABAD: A new book on the political journey of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi over the last 30 years has been published.

This book consists of Urdu and English writings on Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s politics. The book contains more than 70 writings by eminent columnists published under the title "Shujaat Hussain in the Eyes of Intellectuals". The book also includes the views of political personalities. Noted author Dr Shaista Nazhat says that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz are the basis of multi-faceted features of divine patriotism, nobility, foresight and high vision for the development of the country and the nation. “But they are respected at every level, be it religious elements in the politics of the country or progress, liberals or the nation. Everyone respects them from the bottom of their hearts. Their behaviour is a source of guidance for all of us,” she says.

She said that the new book covered all aspects of the politics of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi with the aim of inculcating in the society the spirit of politeness, decency, restraint, tolerance and mutual respect. And this is the record of the political journey of the Chaudhry brothers.