Karachi rain emergency, drainage system

ISLAMABAD: Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has decided to conduct ‘Special Audit’ on Sindh government agencies’ preparedness to cope with rain emergency in Karachi and also funds allocation and utilisation for drainage system over last three years.

The special audit will be conducted in the area of functioning and expenditure incurred during last three years (FY18 to FY20) by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, six districts municipal corporations of Karachi, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) and five cantonment boards of Karachi, a senior official said.

World Bank had also given millions of dollars funding to Sindh government for desilting/clearing of nallahs in the metropolis.

This apex audit institution of the country has written a letter to Director General Audit Local Council Sindh, Karachi with regard to TOR of special audit on preparedness of government agencies to meet rain emergencies in Karachi for the period 2017 to 2020. The letter is available with The News.

The audit will also check whether adequate financial and human resources were available and properly utilised for drainage and sewerage systems. It will also look into desilting/cleaning of nallahs and judicious incurrence of expenditure during the process in Karachi by the government agencies.

In July, the PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman, in a press conference while slamming Sindh government on over the mayhem gripping Karachi in the aftermath of a heavy downpour, had demanded an audit of Rs1 billion provided by the World Bank for cleaning the city’s nullahs.

The PTI leader questioned where the funds allocated for cleaning nullahs were being spent and alleged that they were embezzled. “It is a matter of shame for our country that the funds provided for cleaning rainwater drains, too, have been embezzled,” he had blamed.

“Our political ally, Akhtar, is also answerable on the expenditure of funds (set aside for nullahs’ cleaning),” he remarked.

He also pinpointed that Gujjar, Mehmoodabad, Sherpao, Orangi Town, Tipu Sultan nullahs and Nehr-e-Khayam were particularly in run-down conditions following the rain.