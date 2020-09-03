Islamists condemn re-publishing of blasphemous sketches

LAHORE: Religious leaders have condemned re-publishing of blasphemous sketches of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by the French weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo, and setting on fire the Holy Quran by Swedish white supremacist groups.

They have urged the government for calling an urgent OIC meeting to chalk out a joint strategy to deal with the situation. They announced countrywide protests on Friday (tomorrow) to condemn such acts of provocation.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has termed these acts as disgusting, shameless, fascism and terrorism against millions of Muslims who have proved time and again that they could not tolerate these blasphemous acts by the supremacist mindset. Presiding over a meeting of party leaders at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said such acts are aimed at destroying the peace of the world.

He demanded that the government immediately call an OIC meeting to formulate a joint strategy of the Muslim world to stop these satanic acts on a permanent basis.

He asked the government to take the matter to the UN to devise a universal agreement on the respect of all religions.