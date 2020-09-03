Harassment incidents on the rise in govt, private offices

ISLAMABAD: The two-year report of the Federal Ombudsman for Anti-Harassment has been released, showing that the incidence of harassment in government and private institutions has increased.

It has been decided to open regional offices of the Federal Ombudsman for Anti-Harassment across the country, the report said. On assuming the charge, Kashmala Tariq in 2018, started working on the reform agenda and launched a full-fledged public awareness campaign and instilled among females the feeling that in any case of harassment, they should not remain silent but raise their voice against it.

The jurisdiction of the Federal Ombudsman for Anti-Harassment has been widened and the legal regulations of the agency have been enforced across Pakistan. The report said that as a result of the awareness campaign, Access to the Federal Ombudsman's Office has been made easier for women, and in two years, the Federal Ombudsman for Anti-Harassment has registered 490 cases of harassment by affected women, whereas 414 cases of these have been decided and 76 cases are pending.

The legal team of the Federal Ombudsman provides free legal aid to the victims in each case and no compensation is taken at any stage. FOSPAH (Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment) says their organisation works not only for women's rights but also for the rights of male employees. After Karachi and Peshawar, FOSPAH Lahore regional office has also started functioning.

Federal Ombudsman Kashmala Tariq while talking to The News said that if an officer wishes to have physical contact with his subordinates for the benefit of the job: Doing so would be an abuse of power.

Kashmala Tariq said that it was the responsibility of every organisation to provide a safe and secure environment to its employees. She added that FOSPAH will now be the protector of women's inheritance rights as well as harassment of women. “The issue is sensitive, but women should talk about their rights. Out of 50% of the population, 15% are working. There is a law in place to protect women,” she maintained.

Regional offices of the Federal Ombudsman will be established across the country. Men, women and eunuchs working in private and public institutions can also apply and every applicant will be heard. Kashmala Tariq said that vulgar speech, tightening of voice and making the environment immoral also fall under the category of harassment.

Whether women or men are victims of sexual harassment, silence is not the answer, she emphasised, adding that if unwarranted accusations were leveled at men by women, it would be considered harassment. “There is still a long way to go to strengthen women. We must ensure that opportunities and justice are provided on the basis of gender equality and equality,” she concluded.