Thu Sep 03, 2020
September 3, 2020

Punjab Highway Patrol’s report

National

 
September 3, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol lodged 1,526 cases on violation of traffic laws, 176 cases of illegal arms and their display, 213 cases of narcotics in the last month. This was stated in the monthly performance report issued by PHP Headquarters. PHP seized 3,958 litre liquor and 30,611 gram chars. Fourteen illegal Kalashnikovs, 27 rifles, 28 guns and 146 pistols were seized.

