Thu Sep 03, 2020
September 3, 2020

‘Electric buses to revolutionise country’s transport’

September 3, 2020

Islamabad: Efforts are under-way to make Islamabad as the first-ever city of Pakistan to convert its public transport into electric vehicles in near future, said Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference here, the federal minister said, “This project would revolutionalise the entire transport sector of Pakistan.” Chaudhry Fawad said that his keen interest was to launch especially designed bikes for the girls who face transport problems.

