PNCA to pay tributes to Ahmed Faraz today

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will pay tribute to Eminent poet Ahmed Faraz through his Poetry titled ‘Ghazal Baha Na Kro’ today (Thursday ), at PNCA.

Known singers Humera Channa and Owais Niazi will pay tributes to the legendary poet and scholar through their melodious voices. A large Number of people from different walks of life including writers, intellectuals, poets and journalist will participate in the ceremony, an official told on Wednesday.

He said that Ahmed Faraz bestowed best poetry to Urdu literature adding that Ahmed Faraz had played a constructive role in the society and the message in his poetry was to stand firm against injustice and oppression.